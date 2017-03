Our in-house designer creates most of the (good-looking) ads you see in Coffee News. We charge only $35.00 (one-time) to design your first ads. And remember, we’re happy to change your ad — or make an entirely new one — absolutely free. Just contact us by Thursday at Noon (most weeks).

In addition, we assist ad agencies and in-house marketing

department designers to optimize their own designs for

Coffee News proprietary trademark format.