Short and sweet, Coffee News is a single-sheet weekly publication designed to be read in 7-10 minutes.

Instantly recognizable due to its trademark design, black ink on tan 11” x 17” paper, it is designed to motivate readers to open it. Coffee News contains the week’s funniest and most unusual news stories from around the world as well as trivia, jokes, amazing facts, inspiring quotations, horoscopes and local events. It’s fun, easy reading – no bad news here.

The Coffee News System is designed to optimize the promotion of local business advertisers.