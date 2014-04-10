We’ve designed the business to be easy on the planet. Our environmental practices have earned us three consecutive recognitions as a “Thurston Green Business” from the Thurston County Chamber of Commerce and the local governments. Included in our efforts are these:

• Paper Sourcing: We print Coffee News on stock containing 30% post-consumer recycled fiber from a

manufacturer certified under the Sustainable Forestry Initiative® Program.

• Printing: We print Coffee News on our own Riso RZ990 digital duplicator.

This ENERGY STAR Certified machine uses 95% less energy than toner-based

systems and reduces printing paper waste to less than .0024 percent.

• Green Power: We participate in Puget Sound Energy’s Green Power Program,

in which we purchase a portion of our electricity generated by regional wind,

solar and biomass initiatives.

• Print Count Management: We carefully plan the number of papers we print

for every location, and count returned copies so we can make weekly adjustments.

• Delivery Route Optimization: All 10 delivery routes are expert engineered to minimize miles driven. Two

routes are delivered on foot, with distance travel completed using public transportation services.

• Permission-Based Delivery: All deliveries are made to locations for which we have received permission to

deliver — there is zero delivery waste, as none are dropped without assurance that they are welcome and will

be displayed.

• Waste Paper Recycling: Nearly 100% of our returned copies and office paper waste are collected for recycling.